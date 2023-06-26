United by colour

It featured various details that distinguished it from the production car, such as the design of the front and rear suspension, which never bore the manufacturer’s name. There were also some differences in its engine, the potent V12 with 340 horsepower designed by Gioachino Colombo with a not quite 4,000 cc (3,967 to be precise) displacement, from which the car took its name. The gearbox and the differential that Enzo had mounted on the car, for example, had a more robust gear change than the standard ones.

It could be considered a kind of experimental model that the ‘Commendatore’ had wanted to test drive in person, without sacrificing the kind of personal details that would enhance its uniqueness, such as the colour of the bodywork and the refined beige leather that dressed the interior.

The fact that the car was something special is not that unusual when you are talking about the 400 Superamerica. Like today’s Purosangue, it was a model that notably broke with tradition for the super sports cars of its time.