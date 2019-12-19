TWO COVERS FOR 2019 FERRARI YEARBOOK

For the first time since Enzo Ferrari published the debut edition 70 years ago, the Ferrari Yearbook will have two different covers dedicated to two of the cars unveiled by the marque in 2019: the SF90 Stradale, the first hybrid model in the range, and the Ferrari Roma, which is clothed in an elegant yet innovative lines.

This 240-page volume tells the story of everything that happened in our world in the course of 2019 through extraordinary images. A very productive 12 months that brought the launch of no less than five new models in all: the F8 Tributo, F8 Spider and 812 GTS, our first V12 spider since the 365 GTS4 50 years ago, in addition to the aforementioned Ferrari Roma and SF90 Stradale.

But the cars are not the only gems to feature in the Yearbook which flanks the three other issues of the Official Ferrari Magazine published in March, June and September respectively.

The Yearbook actually opens with internationally-renowned photographer Paolo Pellegrin’s photo feature on the people that work in the various areas in Ferrari: an intriguing close-up glimpse of some of the departments rarely seen by the public, such as the wind tunnel, the technical areas of the Gestione Sportiva and other less-well known offices.