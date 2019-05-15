Discovering France’s roads

On Monday 29 April 2019, over 250 classic cars congregated under the imposing Nave of the Grand Palais in Paris for a series of technical checks ahead of the Tour Auto Optic 2000. It was the perfect occasion for the F8 Tributo to make its first public appearance on French soil. Subsequently, Ferrari's magnificent new supercar posed proudly for photos in front of the Eiffel Tower, before rejoining its illustrious forerunners on the stand. Around 300 guests were given the opportunity to catch a glimpse of Ferrari's latest creation at a gala event on the eve of the rally.
By dawn the next day, the lucky participants had set off from the Château de Vaux le Vicomte on a 5-day rally. Ferrari took advantage of the occasion to welcome over thirty modern Ferraris to the tour, which followed the competitors in their older models. It was a chance for these fortunate few to discover some of the most beautiful roads in France, with legendary cars like the 275, the Dino and the 308 Group IV for company. During the 5 days of the event, drivers were treated to an incredible variety of landscapes, on roads which were often lined with an impressive number of fans. Stopping points along the way included Dijon, Lyon, Vichy, Tours and Deauville.
The itinerary also took in several legendary race circuits: Dijon Prenois, Magny Cours, Charade, and the famous Le Mans track. Everyone had a thoroughly good time, despite occasional attempts by the weather to spoil the fun! At the finishing line in Deauville, a Ferrari 250 GT Lusso from 1963 won first prize in the Regularity category. The F8 Tributo also made an appearance at the end of the rally, and the following day posed on the famous boardwalk at Deauville and in front of a superb traditional Norman house. Ferrari looks forward to meeting participants in next year's rally, the 29th edition of the Tour Auto Optic 2000.