The Testa Rossa Awards 2024

The Prancing Horse badge is recognised worldwide as a hallmark of cutting-edge automotive design and technology. The brand’s designers and engineers celebrate excellence every day. And so too do the staff of Ferrari Dealers who take pride in supporting Ferrari’s loyal customer base when it comes to sales, servicing and after-care.

The eighth edition of The Testa Rossa Awards, held this past October at the company’s Maranello HQ, honoured some of Ferrari Dealers' most talented employees, bringing them together and applauding them for another year in which they provided the highest quality of service at the brand’s dealerships worldwide.

The awards consisted of six categories – Top Sales Executive, Top Marketing Executive, Top Service Manager, Top Technician, Top After Sales Ambassador and Top Pre-Owned Manager (a new category introduced this year) – with nominees being selected from thousands of employees drawn from Ferrari’s global dealer network, which covers 11 regions and 21 countries.

The 36 finalists – six for each category – were selected after successfully completing a series of exacting customer service tests, with technicians undergoing rigorous assessments of their technical and diagnostic skills. The ultimate winners were presented with their awards after coming to Maranello to compete in the final stage of this international challenge.