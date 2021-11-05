“Nobody wants to help me with it, so I can relax,” grins the 48-year-old real estate entrepreneur from Munich. However, in his meagre ‘me-time’, the Bavarian businessman has to pick carefully which of his 25 Ferrari jewels will receive his attention.





A very special model was added last December: a Ferrari Monza SP2. Tailor Made, of course; it’s the perfect barchetta. “A Christmas gift to myself,” he remarks, jovially.