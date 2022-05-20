How does the skill set of a racing driver differ from that of a rally driver?

Rally is more a question of improvisation. There’s also preparation, because you try to have as precise course notes as possible, but every stage is your first pass in rally, so you need to improvise a lot. You cannot be on the limit, as you can on a racetrack.

From a personal perspective, which do you find more challenging?

My way of working is the rally. So, for me it's more difficult to optimise everything and to be on the same level as the (DTM) guys who are doing this all the time. Maybe it's easier for a rally driver to adapt to racing, but to be fighting with the top drivers here is still very difficult.

What was you first impression of the Ferrari?

First impression? On the first day I was a bit lost. I tried to get the feeling of racing back again because although I did some GT race in 2013 there’s been nearly no racing since then. So the car is very different to what I'm used to. A rally car for me is very natural, easy to drive. These cars have much more grip, you’re closer to the limit.