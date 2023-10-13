The Purosangue Passenger Experience

This is the first Ferrari interior to feature four independently adjustable seats – with heated back rests and massage functionality. There’s enough space for four tall individuals to sit in enviable comfort. This was also true of Ferrari’s previous four-seater, the GTC4Lusso shooting break, but it’s easier to get in and out, and there’s an enhanced sense of airiness.

Ferrari developed what it calls a dual zone cockpit on the SF90. It has evolved here to encompass four distinct areas, each demarcated by imaginative use of volumes, materials, colours, and functionality. In fact, one could argue that the rear compartment is the best place from which to absorb everything.

The dashboard consists of two flowing forms that converge in the middle with a distinct aesthetic and ergonomic flourish. There’s a large, fully configurable display ahead of the driver, with an evolved HMI (human machine interface). The steering wheel is festooned with controls, including a ‘secret until lit’ engine start button, switches for the wipers and lights, as well as the famous manettino which alters the chassis settings. Most intriguing are the thumb-operated track-pads on the wheel spars that allow the driver to spool through the audio set-up and other features on the instrument display. ‘Eyes on the road, hands on the wheel’ is the Ferrari mantra.