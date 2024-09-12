THE OFFICIAL FERRARI MAGAZINE: ISSUE 64

First up is the epic cross-continental drive that sees the new 12Cilindri put through its paces across the highways and byways of central Europe, a compelling story that brings the car’s broad width of abilities to life. From excelling as a classic Ferrari grand tourer to delivering the razor-sharp performance that you’d expect from a modern Prancing Horse, the 12Cilindri more than deserves its place in the pantheon of great front-engined V12 Ferraris.

Crossing from the road to the racetrack, discover how the red-liveried 499P number 50 car of Nicklas Nielsen and Antonio Fuoco took victory at the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hour race – the second overall Le Mans victory in a row for Ferrari – as the Scuderia drivers explain, in their own words, all the high-octane drama that led up to their illustrious win.