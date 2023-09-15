The Official Ferrari Magazine: Issue 60

That feeling of pure history also shines through with another car the Classiche Department have returned to its former glory: the 212 Inter owned by actress Ingrid Bergman herself. From there we step into iconic racing suits revisiting in leather for the Ferrari FW 23-24 fashion collection and also explore the prestigious limited-edition tome that celebrates the rich Ferrari history of endurance racing, including that incredible victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Elsewhere we salute the multi-national frontline teams delivering the finest client experiences across the globe, cruise the streets of Las Vegas in a 296 GTS and three very different Italian Ferraristi tell us why the Ferrari Approved certificate is more important today than ever. Enjoy the issue.