An antique villa in the Italian countryside is the setting for this issue’s fashion collection, with tradition mixing with contemporary design in the form of a group of young friends and a latest generation Ferrari. Inside we celebrate the marque’s ethics of workmanship, materials, and design under the watchful eye of celebrated fashion photographer Johan Sandberg.

As the 296 GTB reminds us of Ferrari’s deep roots in its 6-cylinder winning past, we explore the engines that made the world sit up and take notice, from the 1958 Dino 246 F1 – the first V6 in a Formula 1 car – right through to the sensational 126 C2 which won the F1 Constructor title for Ferrari in 1982.

Finally, join us for a drive down memory lane as our Classiche experts lovingly restore a Ferrari 375 F1, seventy years after it competed in the 1952 British Grand Prix.