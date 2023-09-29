The Inside Story

Initially a little daunting, it’s all intuitive once you’ve familiarised yourself with the control logic. And safer, according to its designers. Ferrari says this is all part of its ‘eyes on the road, hands on the steering wheel’ philosophy, and has conducted biometric tests to provide empirical proof that there’s reduced driver distraction.





Remember, there’s also the option of specifying a wheel with in-set LEDs on the top that light up red-to-blue as the car reels in its red line rev limiter. Another haptic button, positioned on the left-hand side of the dashboard, adjusts the door mirrors. Traditional door handles are no longer part of the Ferrari interior landscape, exit now done by pushing a discreet button.





Ferrari’s Centro Stile is a modernist enterprise but has betrayed its nostalgic side by reworking the gear selector to mimic the open gate layout of so many classic Ferraris. It allows the driver to flick seamlessly between M for manual, R for reverse and so on. It’s part of a process of simplification but it’s one that connects the driver to the machine as intelligently as possible. And in this instance, also to the past…