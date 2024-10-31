THE GREAT SHOWDOWN

At Watkins Glen that October weekend it was a challenging start for Ferrari: Niki was in fifth, over three tenths of a second away from the pole position held by Carlos Reutemann in the Brabham; Clay was in ninth, over six tenths behind. The 312 B3-74 had been finely balanced all season, but in America the right set-up was proving elusive. Fittipaldi takes up the story: “In qualifying, I was only eighth, just in front of Clay. I was incredibly nervous. The pressure was immense. But on Sunday, the closer we got to the race the more clear-headed I felt.” Ever the competitor, even today he recalls the race in detail. “Regazzoni made the better start,” he says, “and by the first corner had already passed me. On the next incline, though, I managed to get into his slipstream. The opportunity to attack came at the deceleration point going into corner 2. I feinted to attack on the left but Regazzoni blocked me off straight away. I was just far enough away to veer to the right and pull alongside him on that side, putting me in the perfect position for the next corner. Clay pushed me onto the grass with two wheels, but decelerating into corner 3 he had to take a slightly wider line to avoid contact, giving me the few centimetres I needed to pull off the manoeuvre. In the next two corners, I extended my lead just enough to make me think that – unless I had any technical issues – I would be world champion again.”