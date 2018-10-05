The Grand Prix of Logistics

The peak of activity of the 2018 F1 season came on the eve of the Summer break, with five Grand Prix coming in just six weeks, including the first ever three-in-a-row on consecutive weekends. For all European destinations the material is transported from Maranello in a fleet of eighteen lorries: eight for the hospitality structures; three for the telemetry area; four for the work areas; three for the pit lane, catering area, and paddock club. Plus the racing cars themselves. All told, it amounts to fifty tonnes of material, supplemented by another eighty tonnes for the motorhome. It is an enormous feat of logistics, involving 125 people.



And at the heart of it is Sergio Bondi, Ferrari logistics manager. “It is a significant volume” he says, with huge understatement. "Everything has to be ready according to strict deadlines, and there are virtually no margins of error.” Usually, the first part of the material has to be already ‘in loco’ on the Sunday preceding the race weekend. “The following day what we call our ‘squadretta’ - ‘little team’ - arrives at the race-track so that on the Monday morning they can begin the assembly of all the structures needed, the pits, the kitchen and the motorhome,” says Bondi.