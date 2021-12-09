Powered by a mid-engine, 6.5 litre V12 that is also used in the 812 Competizione, (the most powerful combustion engine ever built by Ferrari), and home to technological advancements such as the Human-Machine Interface (HMI) found in LaFerrari and the SF90 Stradale, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is unquestionably a car designed for the demands of the modern era.





However, as it took to the Mugello circuit for the first time, flanked by two 330 P4 Ferraris, few could mistake the racing pedigree that sat at the heart of its design.

