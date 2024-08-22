In fact, 30 years ago Ferrari built, and numerous private teams raced, a highly successful sports racing car. This is the story of the F333 SP, the forgotten Ferrari.

As befits an orphan Ferrari, its background is unusual. It was the brainchild of Gianpiero Moretti, founder of Momo steering wheels. A successful racing driver in America, he convinced Ferrari management to build a sports prototype for the new American IMSA World Sports Car series. Ferrari in North America backed the idea, and Ferrari’s first sports racing prototype in 20 years was born.

It was aimed at private teams and would prove popular with them. Ferrari sold an all-inclusive package that included factory technical support and spares. Power came from a high-revving and powerful F1-based V12, soon to be found in the upcoming F50 hypercar. With a precise unit displacement of 333.09 cm3 (giving the F333 SP its name), the engine produced 650cv at a howling 9000 rpm. The chassis was a carbon fibre and aluminium honeycomb monocoque to the latest design, and featured F1-style pushrod-operated wishbone suspension, while the wind tunnel honed two-seat Spider bodywork had a hint of the old 312 PB.