Today, the journey takes slightly longer, with four days dedicated to enjoying the roads and scenery that made the Mille Miglia what Enzo Ferrari himself called “the most beautiful race in the world”. And this year, for the first time, owners were joined by two employees, with Ermanna Reggiani and Simona Bertolini taking their places in the "technical-operational" support team of the Officina Classiche

Beginning in Brescia’s Piazza Cappelletti, the parade of Prancing Horses departed for the lush seaside town of Cervia, taking the day to visit Desenzano del Garda on edge of Lake Garda, Italy’s largest lake, before parading through the Sigurtà Garden Park and finishing under the long cool tree-lined avenues of Milano Marittima on the Adriatic coast.