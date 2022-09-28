Just one SP51 will be bespoke-made for a client in Taiwan who also happens to be one of the leading Ferrari collectors worldwide.



Based on the architecture of the 812 GTS, the SP51 is a front-engine, V12 spider designed by the Flavio Manzoni-led Ferrari Styling Centre.

The aerodynamics required meticulous honing, in a process involving driving simulations and wind tunnel testing to ensure the SP51 has not just the ultimate in comfort in the cabin, but also the same standard of acoustic comfort and wind feel as the car that inspired it.