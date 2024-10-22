The Ferrari F80: a car from the future

Those who took part were able to admire the F80 on display together with the Ferraris of the past and the two 499Ps racing in the World Endurance Championship and winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024, the 296 GT3 and the 296 Challenges taking centre stage in the Ferrari Challenge.

On Sunday, the supercar paraded on the circuit alongside the 499Ps and 296 GT3s starring in the season and all the models from the exclusive Corse Clienti non-competitive programmes.

It has a significant connection to motorsports: the engine-transmission unit is derived partly from the one used by the 499P that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024, whereas the e-turbo (MGU-H) and many aerodynamic concepts are instead borrowed from Formula 1. Bursting with technology, the synergy between the active rear wing, underbody and front S-Duct – concealing an internal triple wing – allows for 1050 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.