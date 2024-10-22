The Ferrari F80: a car from the future

There are many days that could be defined as special for the Maranello-based manufacturer, but the one that marked the launch of the new Ferrari F80 is set to be enshrined in Prancing Horse history. Produced in a limited number of 799, the new Ferrari supercar joins such legendary models as the GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari.
The Finali Mondiali, the final event of Ferrari’s race season, provided the outstanding setting for the F80’s presentation and was held at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola from 15 to 21 October 2024.
Those who took part were able to admire the F80 on display together with the Ferraris of the past and the two 499Ps racing in the World Endurance Championship and winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024, the 296 GT3 and the 296 Challenges taking centre stage in the Ferrari Challenge.
On Sunday, the supercar paraded on the circuit alongside the 499Ps and 296 GT3s starring in the season and all the models from the exclusive Corse Clienti non-competitive programmes.
It has a significant connection to motorsports: the engine-transmission unit is derived partly from the one used by the 499P that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024, whereas the e-turbo (MGU-H) and many aerodynamic concepts are instead borrowed from Formula 1. Bursting with technology, the synergy between the active rear wing, underbody and front S-Duct – concealing an internal triple wing – allows for 1050 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.
The 120° V6 engine, with 3-litre displacement, delivers 900 hp, meaning that it can boast a record specific power of 300 hp/l. This incredible figure, together with the additional 300 hp generated by the electric front axle (e-4WD) and the electric motor (MGU-K), makes the F80 Ferrari’s most powerful road car.
This performance is brought out by a cell and bodyshell fabricated from carbon fibre and composite materials to design the “1+” cabin: the solution was adopted to optimise the dynamic performance of the car (reduced drag and weight) and centre attention on the driver, making the F80 extremely fast with limited penalty in terms of comfort and giving a lucky passenger the chance to share in the thrill of driving.
The driving dynamics are amplified by the Ferrari active suspension system, already introduced on the Purosangue, but specifically redesigned for the new Prancing Horse supercar. This system features completely independent 48V-powered suspension with double wishbone layout, active in-board shock absorbers and, for the first time, 3D printed upper arms fabricated with additive manufacturing technology in Maranello.
The system can provide the F80 with a very stiff suspension for the track, where ride height needs to be minimised and ground effect maximised, and at the same time demonstrate outstanding road absorption qualities, combining research into sheer performance with the concept of usability in all driving conditions.
These ambitious values propel the Ferrari F80 into a new dimension, with a futuristic style impact that references the fascinating world of the aerospace industry: the F80 is a car from the future!