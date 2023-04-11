The F50: A Formula 1 car for the road

Designed in-house by the advanced Ferrari Engineering arm based in the Carrozzeria Scaglietti plant in Modena, that chassis was the other element derived directly from Formula One technologies.

The monocoque was in T300 pre-preg carbon fibre and was built by ATR, while the carbon-fibre body panels were made by Re Fraschini. In yet another direct nod to the single seater, the V12 powertrain was a stressed member, bolted directly to the chassis, with the gearbox housing supporting the rear suspension. The suspension was again of racing derivation, with push-rods and double wishbones all round and in-board Bilstein shock absorbers with electronic damping.

The result was a true successor to the F40, although there can be few direct comparisons between the two in terms of technology or driving impressions. The F40 was catapulted to 324 km/h by a raw, no-frills-attached turbocharged V8, while the F50 screamed its way to 325 km/h courtesy of that naturally-aspirated V12 from the F1-90.