In the 1980s, alongside the instantly recognisable Testarossa and F40, the 328 GTB was replaced by the 348 TB, where the ‘t’ referred to the transverse gearbox and the ‘b’ again to berlinetta. Then, in 1997, the marque unveiled the F355 F1 Berlinetta with an electro-hydraulically-actuated manual transmission derived directly from the company’s Formula 1 cars, using paddles behind the steering wheel to allow faster changes. The model was a huge success, its V8 engine packing 380 cv from 3.5-litres, allowing for a top speed of 183mph and a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds.

The berlinetta moniker returned to the 12-cylinder model name with the 2012 F12berlinetta which wowed enthusiasts around the world with its styling and power. A direct-injection, 6262cc V12 made it the fastest and most powerful series production car the marque had ever made, with a 0-62mph time of just 3.1 seconds and a fearsome top speed of 211mph.

The F12berlinetta broke new ground in aerodynamics, used 12 different alloys to save weight and packed 740cv of power from its engine. Reaction from the world’s press was unanimous: ‘Startling’, ‘Thrilling’ and ‘a total triumph’ were just some of the praises directed at the car.

The final chapter in the berlinetta history so far came in 2021, with the introduction of the mid-rear-engined 296 GTB. With an innovative 3-litre V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain producing a massive 830cv, it is the most fitting successor to an immensely successful V8-engined berlinetta blood line that started in 1975 with the launch of the 308 GTB. The berlinetta heritage is alive and well.