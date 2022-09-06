Many define the spirit of adventure as an unusual, or daring or exciting experience. One of going outside your comfort zone, taking into account unknown risks, possible dangers and overall, the prospect of the excitement generated by undertaking the kind of journey where almost anything could happen. Often, other people will respond to the idea of these kinds of plans with statements like “you must be crazy” or “why would you want to do that?”

It’s fair to say that driving a Ferrari 458 Spider across the snowy mountains of Scandinavia for more than two months, completely alone and on summer tires, would certainly qualify as one of those plans, however to Shahaf Galil it wasn’t crazy at all; in fact it was a challenge he relished. It was also a challenge that in the end gave him far more than he was expecting, as well as a new found respect for the build quality of Ferrari.