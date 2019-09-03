Test driving the F8 tributo

Indeed, Fiorano holds many memories for Schumacher. “Whenever I see pictures from that time, I start reminiscing. Most were taken during winter test drives, so we’re all wearing jackets. But I’d probably been here even earlier, when I still had to be carried around.” When Mick was still a baby Fiorano was like a second home to his father.

At the time, limitations on F1 tests had not yet been introduced. “They used to test drive for many thousands of kilometres a year. It would sure be great for us to be allowed to do that,” Schumacher muses. Nowadays, test drives have been severely restricted in Formula One; nor are there many more opportunities to build up significant track experience in the junior series, apart from racing weekends.

But that doesn't mean Schumacher hasn't had any lap experience at Fiorano. As a kid he tried to emulate his father: "I would have been maybe 10 when I took to riding a 50cc dirt bike here," he recalls. Not that his performance was too impressive: "I was constantly on full throttle, so I tended to choke the thing all the time.