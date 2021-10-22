1975 to 1979

Niki Lauda’s 1975 win at the US Grand Prix was just one of five that season, earning him the Driver’s Championship and Ferrari the Constructor’s Championship. His 312T machine was famous for both its huge air intake periscope and large rear tires, and was a car you heard long before you saw it: the screaming flat 12 engine producing over 500 hp at 12,000 rpm.

Lauda had already won the championship when he crossed the American finish line in 1975, but three years later, in 1978, overall victory went to former Ferrari driver Mario Andretti and Lotus. Despite Andretti’s dominance throughout the season, Carlos Reutemann managed to win both American Grand Prix races at Long Beach and Watkins Glenn in his Ferrari 312 T3, a wide bodied, naturally aspirated 510 hp machine.

The following year, the 312 T4 proved reliable enough to give South African Jody Scheckter his one and only Driver’s Championship. Wider and more powerful than its predecessor, the 312 T4 was eventually gifted to Scheckter, who stores it to this day in a stable block on his farm. However, the South African was beaten both times in America by his fellow Ferrari driver, Gilles Villeneuve.