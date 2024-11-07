The Family Silver

Fernando’s first opportunity to own a Ferrari came with a 458 Italia in Rosso Corsa, but that’s the only red Ferrari he’s ever owned. “I came to realise that a Ferrari doesn’t have to be red. I’ve had many more since then in different colours, including a 488 Pista in Giallo Modena and an 812 GTS in Nero DS.

“I had this idea of making a small collection of Ferrari cars in different colours to suit their distinct personality. The pivotal moment came when I visited the Ferrari factory and saw how the Tailor Made department offers colours that are a step beyond the normal choices. I made my decision then and there to create a Tailor Made car.”

Ordering an 812 Competizione via his local Ferrari dealer in Santiago, he had the perfect platform on which to do this: after all, what better model to configure at Tailor Made than one that’s already so special?