Southeast Asian Odyssey

The grand finale took place in Bangkok, at Cavallino Motors, where this extraordinary journey came to a close. More than just a driving experience, the Grand Tour was a true celebration of Ferrari’s commitment to excellence and luxury. Clients savored exquisite meals at renowned establishments and stayed at some of the region’s most exclusive hotels. The event reached its pinnacle with Universo Ferrari Bangkok – an immersive exhibition showcasing Ferrari’s innovation and legacy. Clients had the exclusive opportunity to explore interactive exhibits, admire rare models, and attend a gala dinner that honored Ferrari’s storied heritage.





The perfect way to end the perfect adventure.