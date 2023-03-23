SOFT POWER

The perfect beauty and proportions of the Roma, from which the new Spider is derived, can be readily appreciated whether the roof is closed or open. One new twist is how the Spider’s looks can be tailored to your wishes, thanks to extensive customisation options. For instance, you can choose between five different soft top colours, with contrasting roof-stitching replicated to match that of the interior. Moreover, two different roof fabrics are available, including a new technical material, designed specifically for Ferrari, that mimics the appearance of carbon fibre.

The rear tonneau cover is a significant design element in its own right, explains Fabio Massari, Head of GT Cars Interior Design: “We worked hard to integrate the back seats, headrests, and tonneau cover. Our concept was to move away from a glass wind stop and instead design a wind deflector that, when closed, is completely integrated into the rear seat – a completely new aerodynamic solution.”

Massari expands: “The overall aim of the design is to create one clean line, whether the roof is open or closed. The result is a perfect balance of coupe and spider."