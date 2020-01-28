Schumacher's seventh title

If 2003 was the year that Michael Schumacher and Ferrari had to battle their way to victory right up until the last race of the season, in 2004, the German national and the Maranello team return to resounding form, demonstrating an even greater level of superiority than that shown in the 2002 championship, when the title was theirs as early as July. In this season, they have to wait a little longer, but the end result is the same: another record year.

Schumacher succeeds in securing five wins right at the beginning of the season: Australia, Malaysia, Bahrain - one of the new Championship races - San Marino and Spain. On the eve of the Monaco GP, Michael has 50 points in the standings,18 more than his teammate Rubens Barrichello, and over double the points of his first true rival, Jenson Button, in the astounding BAR. In Monaco, it seems as if a win is in the bag, but instead, the roulette throws up Jarno Trulli's number seven and a strange accident, which sees Schumacher landing up behind the safety car.