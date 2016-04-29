Arnoux back at the wheel of an F1 car

Being in Fiorano, Arnoux re-lives his first day with Ferrari: ‘I remember that I came alone. I was very selfish; I wanted it to be my very own day. I think that Il Commendatore appreciated this simple approach: we dined at the Fiorano house; the cook prepared incredibly tasty dishes and it was difficult to avoid eating to excess... We chatted about places, people, sports, and other drivers. Only at the end did we speak of my future with Ferrari.

‘We found common ground immediately because driving for the Scuderia had always been my dream and we departed without even signing any papers... Ferrari shook my hand and this was worth much more than a scrawl on a piece of paper...’

Arnoux won seven grands prix, three of them with Ferrari, but, amazingly, everyone remembers him for a race in which he only finished third: the 1979 French Grand Prix. ‘The Dijon race was incredible. With that duel, [Gilles] Villeneuve and I wrote a page of history. Only with Gilles could I ever put on a show like that… We were close friends; I had great affection for him. I feel like borrowing Enzo Ferrari's words. We spent a lot of time together on the circuits. If the Renault managers weren't in the pits, I sneaked over to Ferrari to eat pasta with him, while when Villeneuve was in the mood for French cuisine we had lunch in the back of my pits.

‘We knew each other perfectly, so the duel was extreme, but incident-free. He knew that I would not push him off the track and I was certain that Gilles would not go beyond a few wheel contacts... Both of us had problems: fuel draw for me, tyres and brakes for him; but, sometimes, perfection is born out of chaos...’