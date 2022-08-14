A picture, so the saying goes, is worth a thousand words, but a new special portrait celebrating the life of Enzo Ferrari can be measured in years - 75 of them to be exact.
In truth, Enzo’s legacy goes back much further than the 125 S, that 1.5 litre V12 that announced the arrival of the Prancing Horse 75 years ago. Ferrari’s racing DNA is forged in the furnace of endurance championships at the turn of the last century, epic events such as the thousand-mile Mille Miglia across Italy and the Sicilian Targa Florio, which required drivers to lap the entire Island at breakneck speed.
Watch the portrait come to life at the hands of Ferrari's Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni
As a racing driver in such events, Enzo Ferrari learnt first-hand what it took to make a championship winning car, eventually taking his considerable experience with him to Maranello to create his legacy.
Today, a special portrait by Ferrari’s Head of Design, Flavio Manzoni commemorates the anniversary of the passing of Enzo Ferrari, capturing those magnificent early days of racing bravery and ambition.
Flavio Manzoni working on the special portrait of Enzo Ferrari
The portrait is accompanied by a unique making-of film that tells the remarkable story of how Manzoni approached such a delicate subject matter, and the drawings, photos and other details he used as inspiration to deliver this perfect tribute.