The rich pantheon of motoring history includes some car names that acquire a unique panâche amongst car enthusiasts. Testa Rossa is one such moniker. Soon after its birth in 1957, the original Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa became a design icon due to its outrageously sleek lines, characterised by the long curved ‘pontoon fenders’ draped over its wheel arches.

Powered by a 12-cylinder 2953cc engine, designed by Gioachino Colombo and refined by none other than engineer Carlo Chiti, the 250 Testa Rossa went on to attain formidable racing success. A rich palmares included eighteen international victories in five years up to 1963, ranging from Le Mans, to Sebring, and Sicily’s demanding Targa Florio.