Words – Ben Pulman



Ferrari – and its passionate clientele – are once again paying homage to the Mille Miglia.

A competition once held on the public roads of Italy, the Mille Miglia earned the title of ‘the most beautiful race in the world’.

First run in 1927, the idea was to showcase the cars of the day on the roads of Italy, in a race that begun and ended in Brescia and passed through Rome. The roads in the 1920s were not sealed, and with the exception of the cobbled centres of some towns, the cars were driven on sand. The competitors left with their luggage, convinced that they would be travelling for at least two days. In the end, the winning car took just over 21 hours, to cover almost 1700km at an average speed of 77.238 km/h.



The race was an instant success, and for Ferrari, its competition history is deeply intertwined with the Milla Miglia. The Prancing Horse built its first car in 1947, and won the Mille Miglia just a year later in 1948. It was the start of something special: Ferrari then won every Mille Miglia race between 1949 and 1953, and was victorious in 1956 and 1957. That was to be the last victory, the event cancelled thereafter as the speeds were too high for an event on the public road – but even now the Mille Miglia continues to fascinate and enchant with its combination of great roads and stunning landscapes.