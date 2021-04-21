Origin story

Performance was beyond doubt with a 780cv naturally-aspirated V12 that delivered unparalleled response all the way to the red line at 8,900rpm. The abundant use of carbon fibre, inside and out, drastically reduced weight, with 110kg removed from the vehicle.

Cornering speeds were also higher thanks to a significant increase in downforce that reached unprecedented levels for a front-engined V12 berlinetta. The aerodynamic changes to achieve such performance were extensive, with the rake of the rear screen made more vertical, louvres to extract air from the rear wheelarches, and a redesigned diffuser with three active aero flaps.

Equally groundbreaking was the exhilarating lateral acceleration in corners, which was due to an 8% increase in the ratio of the front tyres compared to the rear ones, and the innovative rear-wheel steering system – known as the Virtual Short Wheelbase. Integrated with the vehicle dynamic control systems, it delivered instantaneous turn-in on twisty roads and technically challenging tracks, while at the same time improving stability at high speeds.