Tradition informs innovation. Innovation shocks tradition. Such has been the interplay of progress throughout history. In the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider, Ferrari reconfirms its indefatigable bravery with bold, innovative newcomers that redefine its mid-front-mounted 12-cylinder form, which stretches all the way back to the birth of the brand in 1947. The shock of the new is palpable in Ferrari’s new coupé and spider.
The name 12Cilindri proclaims what lies at its heart: the glorious V12 engine. The raw figures are impressive: 830 cv of power, best-in-class specific power of 128 cv per litre, a searing rev limit of 9,500 rpm. But the V12 driving experience is about emotions more than numbers: the sense of never-ending acceleration, the orchestral crescendo of aural drama, the seamless flow of power.
Yet the V12 provides unique driving sensations from as low as 2,500 rpm, where 80 per cent of maximum torque is available, while the new Aspirated Torque Shaping system delivers the best torque response. Equally joyous is the eight-speed transmission, with its reduced gear shift times, ratios designed for maximum acceleration and a long eighth gear ideal for touring.
On these roads, the 12Cilindri’s all-new chassis sparkles. A 20 mm shorter wheelbase than the 812 Superfast’s encourages ultra-keen changes of direction. Each rear wheel can turn independently, so at low speeds, manoeuvrability is exceptional, while at higher speeds, cornering is faster and more precise. Specific new tyres on 21-inch wheels enhance driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and ride comfort.
In fast corners, the 6D six-way chassis sensor quickly and effectively feeds controllers, with Side Slip Control (SSC) 8.0 orchestrating it all. A new brake-by-wire system with ABS Evo brings scarcely believable stopping power and pedal modulation. Another innovation is active aerodynamic rear flaps, which can switch between low-drag and high-downforce configurations, delivering up to 50kg of extra downforce.
Ferrari has boldly launched both the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider together. Each has its own identity but both express clean, geometric, muscular forms. The coupé has a delta wing-shaped rear window, while the 12Cilindri Spider uses brawny rear fairings to give structure to the silhouette.
The 12Cilindri is a car that boasts the full breadth of talents: high-performance sports car; long-legged, luxury grand tourer; exceptionally dramatic design star. The noble Ferrari V12 line has been definitively reinvented and reinvigorated in the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider. New icons? Without question.