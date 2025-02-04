Tradition informs innovation. Innovation shocks tradition. Such has been the interplay of progress throughout history. In the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider, Ferrari reconfirms its indefatigable bravery with bold, innovative newcomers that redefine its mid-front-mounted 12-cylinder form, which stretches all the way back to the birth of the brand in 1947. The shock of the new is palpable in Ferrari’s new coupé and spider.

The name 12Cilindri proclaims what lies at its heart: the glorious V12 engine. The raw figures are impressive: 830 cv of power, best-in-class specific power of 128 cv per litre, a searing rev limit of 9,500 rpm. But the V12 driving experience is about emotions more than numbers: the sense of never-ending acceleration, the orchestral crescendo of aural drama, the seamless flow of power.