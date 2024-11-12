New Power Generation

Mallorca’s breathtaking landscapes and diverse routes – from narrow mountain roads with hairpin turns to coastal paths with sea views and olive-lined countryside lanes – make the island perfect for scenic and contrasting drives. And as the island is also a thriving hub for founders and entrepreneurs, the largest of the Balearic Islands was the ideal destination for the very first Ferrari Next Generation Tour, a driving event tailored specifically for the next generation of Ferrari owners.
Reflecting this distinct spirit of the island and the next generations, the tour created a dynamic force field between moments of tranquillity at the wellbeing retreat Es Racó d’Artà and vibrant moments in the Ferrari convoy. Culinary spots in the middle of nature contrasted with lively beach clubs. Altogether, a perfect mix of off-the-beaten-track experiences, slow living and dynamic driving.
As highlights, three entrepreneurial couples – all under 40 – exclusively opened their doors to their remote sanctuaries. Sometimes quite literally in the fields. Every encounter felt so authentic and relaxed, as if you had known them for a long time, characterized by their deep appreciation for the quality and beauty of the local essence.
The procession of Prancing Horses had their first stop at a tranquil artist’s studio located in the picturesque village of Jornets. Here, in a light-filled creative sanctuary borne from a historic lamb-feeding den, the assembled Ferraristi were treated to a seven-part series that explored the multi-layered states impacted by dopamine in a contemporary expressionistic way. Guests enjoyed the time to explore this series while relishing the opportunity to speak with the artist in his beautiful studio, accompanied by live guitar music.
The next stop on the route around Mallorca was at an artisan distillery in Llucmajor, where the owners welcomed the Ferrari group to their establishment and shared stories about their entrepreneurial venture and gin creations made from locally grown ingredients – juniper berries as a given base. Driven by a deep passion, what started as a side business became a reality, and their artisanal creations – paying homage to the Mediterranean's uniqueness and simplicity – turned into award-winning gins.
Fine dining can be superb, but did you ever experience a culinary journey in the middle of a vineyard led by a Michelin-trained chef? Imagine this, including a long community table with family-style sharing plates made from seasonal, locally grown ingredients. This hidden spot in Llubí took the Ferrari drivers and their guests on a gustatory journey through Mallorca’s rich flavors, revealing its address only after the booking was made.
Along those hidden gem experiences, the auratic Prancing Horse always surrounded you and created a unique sensation as you drove. It was a feeling so special, that it couldn’t easily be put into words – this was an experience that needed to be truly felt. Fair warning: trips like this might be addictive, as each tour is as unique as its location and the community it visits.