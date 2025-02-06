Mythbusters: The first Ferrari V12

In 1946, Enzo Ferrari began gathering old friends and contacts as he set about creating an automotive and motor racing organisation under his own name for the first time. Gioachino Colombo made his way to Modena, despite still being in the employ of Alfa Romeo at the time.

When Ferrari outlined his plan for a 1.5-litre engine, he asked Colombo how he would proceed. ‘In my view,’ he replied, ‘you should be making a 12-cylinder.’ To which Enzo Ferrari replied, ‘Dear Colombo, you read my mind…’

Cars with 12 cylinders were not uncommon back then but these mighty engines were generally restricted to high-end luxury or racing cars. Indeed, Enzo Ferrari later reminisced about hearing a Packard V12 during his youth in the WWI years.