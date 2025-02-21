Scuderia Ferrari’s late great technical director, Mauro Forghieri, had experimented with a semi-automatic transmission as far back as 1979. It used a high-pressure hydraulic system, and it was evaluated by none other than Gilles Villeneuve. Despite completing 100 laps around Fiorano, the French-Canadian star driver decided he preferred the purity of a regular manual transmission.

When Ferrari introduced an automated gearbox in 1989’s 640 F1 car, its technical bravery was rewarded with victory in its debut race, in the season-opening Brazilian Grand Prix. It wasn’t always plain sailing, but by the mid-Nineties every team on the grid had adopted a similar set-up. This was one of the great game-changers in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari soon began experimenting on a system similar in principle for use in road cars. An early iteration used an automatic clutch with electronic control of an electro-mechanical actuator. The system was fitted to the Mondial T, on the last 100 or so cars to roll off the production line in 1992.