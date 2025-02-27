The Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena has opened its much-anticipated new exhibition dedicated to the role of Supercars in the evolution of the marque.



The first model to carry the ‘Supercar’ moniker was the Ferrari GTO in 1984. Then came the F40, developed in 1987 to mark the fortieth anniversary of the factory’s foundation. Each following decade has seen another unique creation added to this most exclusive of limited editions: the F50, the Enzo Ferrari, followed by the LaFerrari, with each car embodying the highest technological standards of their respective eras.



By bringing them all together into one spectacular exhibition, visitors have an extraordinary opportunity to get up close and personal with what are effectively unique milestones in the evolution of the marque.

Ferrari Supercars have always been a reflection of the embodiment of the original philosophy of the company founder, to make every new model the best of its day, setting a benchmark for others to follow.