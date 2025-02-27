The Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena has opened its much-anticipated new exhibition dedicated to the role of Supercars in the evolution of the marque.
The first model to carry the ‘Supercar’ moniker was the Ferrari GTO in 1984. Then came the F40, developed in 1987 to mark the fortieth anniversary of the factory’s foundation. Each following decade has seen another unique creation added to this most exclusive of limited editions: the F50, the Enzo Ferrari, followed by the LaFerrari, with each car embodying the highest technological standards of their respective eras.
By bringing them all together into one spectacular exhibition, visitors have an extraordinary opportunity to get up close and personal with what are effectively unique milestones in the evolution of the marque.
Ferrari Supercars have always been a reflection of the embodiment of the original philosophy of the company founder, to make every new model the best of its day, setting a benchmark for others to follow.
“The exhibition represents what distinguishes Ferrari,” says Museum Director Michele Pignatti Morano, “the constant quest for perfection and innovation.”
Several interactive consoles add to the visitor experience. A simple finger swipe on large flat screens gives access to various parts of the Ferrari Archive, much of which has never before been seen in public.
Technical details of bygone models, racing footage from earlier decades, archive photographs revealing the factory’s early days, and fascinating personal correspondence all make for an enriching learning experience.
Added features designed to engage children mean that even the youngest visitors can enjoy themselves: to-scale toy models carry press buttons to activate information panels, old-fashioned telephone handsets provide audio content, and there’s even a classic steering wheel for simulated driving.
The latest Supercar, this year’s F80, is displayed in a unique manner. “A camouflaged ‘Mulotipo’ development version of the F80 will feature in the early months of the one-year exhibition, to be followed by a ‘Prototipo’ from the later development stage,” explains Pignatti Morano. “Then finally there’ll be the finished version, the F80 Supercar itself. It’s a kind of rolling presentation to show how such a car evolves during its design and construction.”
Other models on display include a Ferrari FXX K, an F40 LM, an FXX, a 126 CK, and a Ferrari 308 GTB.
The sheer calibre of the museum’s latest event – surely one of the greatest ever Ferrari exhibitions to be staged anywhere in the world – is evidenced by the very first model that comes into view as visitors step into the futuristic exhibition space: a Ferrari 250 GTO from 1962. Its famously streamlined beauty makes it what many would regard as the marque’s first ever ‘Supercar’.