Prancing Horses break auction records

It is a remarkable fact that, of the 20 highest prices ever achieved at auction for cars, no fewer than 15 are Ferraris. This is incontrovertible proof, if it were needed, that the brand from Maranello is definitively the most sought-after in the world.

Our list of the 10 most valuable Ferraris ever auctioned includes not only unique race-winning cars, but also elegant road cars owned by some of the greatest celebrities of their day.