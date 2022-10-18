Of course, it’s not just the outside of a Prancing Horse that deserves all the attention. The handmade leather interior is also an integral part of Ferrari’s heritage, and a dozen new colours are now available to order thanks to the Special Equipment personalisation programme.

While red is present with Rossos Bologna and Ducale, which take inspiration from the zest for life of Bologna and the shades seen on the walls of villas in Tuscany, elsewhere you’ll find other classic looking colours Inspired by breathtaking Italian scenery and elements of nature, like Terra Antica, which borrows from the mixed brown tones of the soil.