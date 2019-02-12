Mike Hawthorn: remembering Ferrari’s first British champion

A charismatic and cheery racer, Hawthorn was tall, blonde, handsome, and put as much effort into partying as he did racing. He always wore a smile and the great Juan Manuel Fangio described him as “a nice young fellow, always in a good mood”. Hawthorn also famously wore a spotted bow tie while racing, leading French enthusiasts to call him ‘Le Papillon’ – The Butterfly.

Enzo Ferrari was very fond of Hawthorn, who he considered exceptionally talented, with plenty of courage and ultra-fast reactions. He began watching him closely at the Englishman’s very first race at Goodwood in 1952: Hawthorn made an immediate impact, with pole position and a race win, despite the field including legends such as Juan Manuel Fangio. Less than a year later, the Englishman was a contracted Scuderia Ferrari racer, the first non-Italian to join in several years.