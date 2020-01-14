Formula 1 has often been dominated by Scuderia drivers. In the early 2000s, Ferrari made the rules, stamping its supremacy in terms of technology, drivers and team on season after season. The mechanical team supporting Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello have the strength of oxen. Countless times have they got the Prancing Horse's cars back on the track in front of their opponents' after a top-up or a tyre change.

If there is a perfect season from that era, it is without a shadow of a doubt 2002, when Schumacher won by July, a feat never seen before in the history of Formula 1. Ferrari's superiority was such that the Scuderia team turned up for the first race in Australia with the F2001 from the previous year. The F2002 was still doing the rounds at Fiorano, to prove its reliability. And reliable it was, giving an amazing performance.