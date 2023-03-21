Marrakesh Express

Any time a large number of Ferraris come together is likely to be quite a sight, but this year’s Cavalcade International was perhaps one of the most memorable, as Prancing Horse owners assembled in Morocco to experience the drive of a lifetime. With March temperatures hitting 32°C and the fierce sun reflecting off the desert sands, the sports cars snaked their way over the arid scenery, as journeymen had done for thousands of years.

The list of Ferrari models taking part was extensive and included some of the most stylish examples to emerge from Maranello in recent times. They included several SF90 Spider, 296 GTB, Roma, a LaFerrari, a Daytona SP3 and even an F50 all the way from Australia.