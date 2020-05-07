Maranello goes back to work

Subsequently, the 12 and 8-cylinder lines produced an 812 GTS - the model that marked the return of the V12 spider to the Ferrari range after 50 years - in GTS Grey with a chocolate brown interior. That was accompanied by an F8 Tributo in fiery Rosso Corsa, with a red interior. For everyone at Ferrari, seeing these first cars coming off the production lines during the course of the week was a very emotional experience. And we look forward to seeing them travelling free again on racetracks and roads around the world. Carrying the passion that unites all those who have Ferrari in their hearts.