Is there an open-top bias to what he unabashedly describes as his “magnificent obsession”? “Oh Yeah!” he joyfully confesses. “Sixty per cent of my collection is convertible. The only reason I would have a hard top is if it’s not available in convertible.”

For Kirk, it isn’t even primarily a question of aesthetics. “Nah, not at all.” Instead it is something truly visceral for him. “I can hear the sound of the car so much better. If I ever get stuck in the spider with the roof up, I put the back window down so that I can still hear the engine and all that.”

He becomes more effusive as he tries to describe what it is about a Ferrari open top that attracts him so. “It’s ...” he begins, then pauses, earnestly seeking to translate into words what has been such an important part of almost his entire adult life. “It’s the open air. The feeling of ‘expanse’, I guess. It’s the feeling of not being ‘hemmed in’. That’s what I don’t like about hard top cars.”