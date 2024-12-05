Ferrari logo
Let the Gaming Begin

Ferrari’s new Esports Arena is the ultimate destination for F1 fans and racing enthusiasts alike
Words: Luke Ponsford
Ferrari’s new state-of-the-art Esports Arena, which opened last August at the Ferrari World Yas Island theme park in Abu Dhabi, is the ultimate destination for fans of Formula 1 and sim-racing. Featuring 20 Grand Turismo simulators – 14 designed for adults and six tailored for younger guests – the Esports arena also boasts three F1 simulators that transport participants into the driver’s seat of a Ferrari race car across a number of F1 Grand Prix tracks such as the Yas Marina Circuit – the real version of which, of course, neighbours the arena.

Above: the Ferrari Esports Arena features three F1 simulators that will transport you into the driver’s seat of a Ferrari race car across a number of F1 Grand Prix tracks around the world

The venue itself – the world’s first ever Ferrari-themed Esports arena – features a sleek black and red floor-to-ceiling aesthetic throughout, as well as top-tier gaming stations equipped with high-performance PCs and the latest consoles. All in all, it’s the perfect recipe for a seamless and immersive gaming experience, and an unforgettable, gloriously realistic F1 adventure.

And December 5th promises even more thrills as The Ferrari World Esports Arena hosts the grand finals of the Ferrari HP Esports Series 2024 LAN Final – the ultimate in high-octane sim-racing.