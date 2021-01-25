Leading the way

That is not the end of Girls on Track – Rising Stars though. It was not easy choosing a winner because of the calibre of the candidates, so Ferrari has decided to offer the other three finalists a test in a 488 Challenge Evo race car. And while the first competition has ended, entries will be soon open on the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission portal for the second Girls on Track – Rising Stars contest. Once again four new female candidates will make it to Maranello, and fight to be the second young woman to join the Ferrari Driver Academy.