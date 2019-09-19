Restoring a masterpiece

The collector explained: "More than a restoration, it was a journey back in time to discover how the car was designed and built in 1951. When you embark on such a process, you feel that you have a special responsibility, that of contributing to the preservation of history, and this demands meticulousness and total precision." Against this background, the history of the Ferrari 250 Europa Vignale is special. The car was introduced at the 1953 Paris Motor Show and is one of the last Prancing Horse coupés with Vignale bodywork. After that, Ferrari chose to use just a single coachbuilder.

It was also the first road car to sport the 12-cylinder engine developed by a single coachbuilder, and the first to have the 12-cylinder engine based on the one designed by Gioachino Colombo, one of the first and most important Italian and Ferrari car engineers. “I would have liked to have seen Enzo Ferrari’s expression when he first saw the car with all that chrome-plating!” Cogan joked, “even though I imagine he was satisfied with the result. After all, it's a genuine GT with its low roof, small air intakes and convex wheel arches, even though it's different from every other Ferrari produced.”

The Ferrari Classiche department was involved in the car’s restoration process from the earliest stages. “For me, the support of Ferrari Classiche means having the backing of a group of exceptional professionals. I have had more than 20 of the Prancing Horse's jewels certified. The entire process carried out by the Ferrari men is meticulous because sometimes just one small detail is enough to prevent certification. Once I receive the Red Book, I can't hide the fact that I feel a sense of relief.”

Cogan owns many Ferraris, almost all of them special. “My collection includes a first series 400 Superamerica, whose beauty is incomparable, and a third series 410 Superamerica, only 12 copies of which were produced.” He did not run out of passion for conserving and restoring these mechanical masterpieces after the 250 Europa Vignale, instead he has continued with a new project, once again linked to Maranello’s cars.

“We have been restoring a 340 America from 1951 for two years now, making use of a rich photographic archive with more than 100 highly detailed period images. It's a good thing because it means we are able to capture the essential elements for a proper restoration. The car raced at Le Mans in 1951 and 1952, so we have been able to draw on a large amount of paperwork, including letters and documents written by Enzo Ferrari himself and by Luigi Chinetti to the customer who had ordered the car: Louis-Dreyfus, a Ferrari driver and great collector".