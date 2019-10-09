Surtees, an ace on two and four wheels

During the same year, Surtees also helped to bring the Constructors' title home for Scuderia Ferrari, after the previous year in which he had played a decisive role in winning the World Endurance Championship.

In 1964, Surtees raced behind the wheel of the new 158 with V8 engine, a type which would go on to be used for a series of GT road cars designed to be driven by customers, and which still constitute an integral part of the Ferrari DNA today. The British driver didn't do things by halves: he either won or came second, or failed to score any points.