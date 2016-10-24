How did it happen? Last night I’d stuck my head into the garage and said goodnight to her (to me, a Ferrari is always a her) about eleven. I went upstairs to the bedroom. Laurie was already asleep. I was soon dozing too. We both slept through the night, unaware of the intruder.

What a disaster! A look at my watch. Today, a warm, clear autumn Saturday is track day and I was to get the Ferrari to Laguna Seca raceway by eleven a.m.—one hour from now.

Without it, my life is ruined.

I run back into the house, now empty. I lose my temper and sweep my arm across the kitchen table, flinging papers and cereal boxes and dishes to the floor.

I don’t care.

Who did it?

My first thought: Denson Boyd. It has to be him. He’s got a tough crew, into all kinds of bad stuff, and his crib is less than a mile from here. He wanted to see the Aperta. I told him no. You don’t tell people like Denson no.

In three minutes I’m in his hood, small bungalows in sand-filled yards, untrimmed grass. Lot of people out of work, lot of kids on the street corner, just hanging, eyeing you as you go past. I stop in front of Denson’s and walk up to him, on his front porch. He looks at me, giving a cold laugh. ‘Ralph Wilson. Hell you doing here?’

‘The Ferrari.’

‘Say what?’

‘You know.’

‘No, I really don’t,’ he growls.

‘Where is it?’

‘Somebody stole your new plaything, hm?

‘And you think I’m the one did it. Well, it wasn’t. Get the hell outa here.’

I grab him by the collar. I get in his face and literally scream: ‘Where my Ferrari?’

It’s then that a blonde steps into the doorway. Pretty, tough looking—a tat on her arm. She lights a cigarette. I let go of Denson. She asks him in a bored voice, ‘Honey, what’s going on here?’ I don’t know her but I can guess the connection.

Denson mutters, ‘Ralph seems to think I stole something of his.’

Blowing smoke skyward, she asks, ‘When?’

‘Last night,’ I say.

She shakes her head. ‘We were in Big Sur. Got back an hour ago.’

Denson snaps, ‘It’s true. You want a phone number to check?’

The fact is, I believe him. Something about his eyes, his posture. No, he didn’t take the Ferrari. I don’t bother to say anything more. Just leave. They’re probably looking at my back like I’m crazy.

But they don’t understand.

Because the car was about more than a car. It’s about where I’m headed in life.

It’s about racing.