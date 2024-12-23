Inspired by the Past

“It was November 1965 and I had just started working at the company. The year before, Ferrari had won the Formula 1 World Championship with John Surtees. The single-seater was white with the blue livery of Luigi Chinetti’s NART team. This success was also connected to another car: Pininfarina actually made a single model of a 250 LM with a white and blue livery and red interiors. That was the inspiration for my Daytona SP3: a nod to the past for a model with a very modern and sporty design, fitted with a thrilling 12-cylinder engine.”