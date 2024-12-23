Inspired by the Past

Piero Ferrari’s new Daytona SP3 features the classic colours of a 250 LM
“While configuring my Daytona SP3, I considered having it in red like my supercars or making a connection to a memory of the past. In the end I chose the latter.” Piero Ferrari is sitting at the desk in his office, the same one used by his father, Enzo, next to the historic entrance. He tells us what inspired him to choose the colour, livery and interior of his latest car.
Above: see Piero Ferrari's new Daytona SP3 in action at Ferrari's Fiorano track…
“It was November 1965 and I had just started working at the company. The year before, Ferrari had won the Formula 1 World Championship with John Surtees. The single-seater was white with the blue livery of Luigi Chinetti’s NART team. This success was also connected to another car: Pininfarina actually made a single model of a 250 LM with a white and blue livery and red interiors. That was the inspiration for my Daytona SP3: a nod to the past for a model with a very modern and sporty design, fitted with a thrilling 12-cylinder engine.”
Above, from left: Piero Ferrari's Daytona SP3 takes its inspiration from a 250 LM model with white and blue NART livery, while benefiting from thoroughly modern details and design
Piero Ferrari also wanted to see that inspiration in his office, in a painting that hangs behind his desk: “When I decided on this livery, I asked an artist friend of mine, Enrico Ghinato, to paint it for me. He sent me the painting just before I took delivery of the Daytona SP3.”
Above: Piero Ferrari in his office with the portrait of the 250 LM – the inspiration for his Daytona SP3 – hanging above his desk
When he received his new car, Piero Ferrari took the opportunity for a test drive on the home track. “Fiorano was a good baptism. Testing it out under such free and safe conditions was fantastic. Now I’ve put it back in the garage and I think in future I’ll use it for important occasions.”